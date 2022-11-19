 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Harvey Parish, 72, of Wendell died Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence in Wendell. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Charleton Byron Barrett, 101, of Jerome died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Darwin McConnell, 80, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lawrence Lee Turner, 92, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Antonio F. “Tony” Avelar, 67, of Buhl died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

People are also reading…

Lillie Joyce Smith, 81, of Jerome died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Morturary & Crematory, Jerome.

Betty Lucille Hyder, 94, of Jerome died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Donald Lee Selby, 92, of Jerome died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Diane Kuhn, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Park…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News