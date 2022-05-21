Death notices

Maxine Metzler, 89, formerly of Buhl, died Feb. 1, 2022, at Lincoln Court Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. 2022. An open house will be from 2 to 4 p.m. May 29, 2022, at The Sage Center on 8th in Buhl. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Maxine’s name to the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Avenue N, Buhl, ID 83316. Cards and correspondence can be sent to Cindy Monson at 5450 Denning Avenue, Iona ID, 83427.

Alene Barbara Harding, 97 of Providence, Utah, died May 18, 2022, at Cache Valley Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Ronald J. Hatfield, 68, of Jerome died May 17, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Carl G. Yager, 48, of Jerome died May 18, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Cynthia Sue Braden, 71, a resident of Clayton, Idaho, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Dora “Twig” Roberta Schutte, 92, of Twin Falls and formerly of Saguache, Colorado, died May 18 at Grace Assisted Living of Twin Falls, surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

