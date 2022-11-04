 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Verl M. Butler, 69, died Nov. 2, 2022, in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Linda Kay Holyoak, 78, of Burley died Oct. 29, 2022, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Joan Marie Vester, 76, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Rosa Maria Del Angel, 74, of Twin Falls died Nov. 1, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Death notices

Jerry Sherrets, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

