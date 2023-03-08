Marx "Pete" Kruse, 90, of Boise died at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Imogene Heath, 90, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Ella Marie Lauer, 80, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Beverly Warr Ward, 83, of Elba died Tuesday, March 8, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.