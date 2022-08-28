Death notices

Jean E. Hollifield, 90, of Jerome died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, Jerome.

Joseph, “Joe” Silveira Faial Jr., 83, of Jerome died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary and Crematory, Jerome.

Betty Marie Satchwell Adams, 94, of Gooding died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Gooding. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Carol Ann Sisisam, 73, of Buhl died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Catherine Bostwick, 76, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Thomas Kevin Boger, 66, of Twin Falls died Aug. 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

JoAnn Burket, 80, of Twin Falls died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Cenoma House Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Iris Claudene Perry, 71, of Buhl died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.