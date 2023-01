Death notices

Elma LaRue Sharp, 90, of Twin Falls died Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Cheryl Anne Osterhout, 62, of Buhl died Jan. 10, 2023, at Applegate Assisted Living in Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Marilyn Joyce Bates, 80, of Jerome passed away on Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Leda Hendrix, 91, of Burley died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home, Burley.

Sharla Anita Smith, 76, of Hagerman died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Beulah Bretz Baldwin, 98, of Fairfield died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Brightstar Assisted Living in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Brenda Jo Alderman, 41, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Nola May Robbins, 99, of Declo died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.