Earl Hugh Smith, 88, of Filer died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
JACKPOT, Nev. — Two people were killed when a Twin Falls man struck a tandem bicycle carrying two adults and pulling two children in a small t…
A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.
The annual City of Twin Falls Independence Day Fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m., July 4 at the College of Southern Idaho.
“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.
JEROME — A teenage boy on Tuesday fell from cliffs at Vineyard Lake and was airlifted from the Snake River Canyon rim.
University of Idaho junior Sydney Schoth has paid her way through college with the help of a few small fragrant purple bushes.
Congratulations to these families!
Sept. 25, 1949—June 26, 2022
Heyburn's police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.
The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus.