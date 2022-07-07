 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Death notices

  • 0

Earl Hugh Smith, 88, of Filer died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley businesses save fireworks show

Burley businesses save fireworks show

A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News