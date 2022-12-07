 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Wallace Clarence Eastman Jr., 75, of Twin Falls died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ernie Homer Atkinson, 83, of Twin Fall died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Elizabeth “Beth” Owen, 78, of Castleford passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

John Krahn, 47, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Brian Leroy Luper, 52, of Filer died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Roy Everett West, 80, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at a local hospice facility. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

John A. Shepherd, 77, of Jerome died Dec. 3, 2022, at a hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Death notices

