Fred Herman Wanman, 92, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at a local care center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Jim R. Hartman, 90, of Twin Falls died Monday, April 10, 2023, at a Twin Falls care center. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Lawrence “Lornie” G. Ridenour, 96, of Boise and formerly of Mountain Home died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Tenille Rider, 47 of Twin Falls died Monday, April 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

James A. Hollon, 21, of Buhl died Monday, April 10, 2023, in Buhl due to injuries received in an accident. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Thomas Clifton Sharp, 84, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Sean Michael Marcotte, 55, of Declo died Monday, April 10, 2023, from injuries received in an accident. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Cary Theron Featherston, 74, of Gooding died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Patricia “Patty” Ferrin, 76, of Kimberly died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.