John Victor (Jack) Yasaitis Jr., 83, of Idaho Falls and formerly of Burley, Rupert and Twin Falls, died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Crematory, Ammon.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He has a much better disposition this morning than I would have if it would have been me,” Leslie Warwood said. “I was furious when I found out what had occurred. It could have ended horrifically.”
“I would like to say I’m sorry for the entire situation and how it turned out,” Michael Guizar said when Tribe asked him if he’d like to make a statement. “I have children of my own and I can imagine the problems they would have and I wouldn’t want my children to go through that...”
Man tried to strangle wife, then threatened her with knife, court records say.
Almost $4,000 worth of items were taken, court records allege.
A group of elected officials, traffic engineers and ITD met on Wednesday in Jerome to discuss a potential third bridge over the Snake River Canyon.
July 16, 2003—Aug. 4, 2022
Resident worries about potential health problems said to be caused by sewer gas coming into his home.
Concerned that a massive wind energy project would have a negative impact on their rural county, Minidoka County Commission passed a resolution in opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project.
Opinion: Regular as rain, the Idaho Legislature has lost another lawsuit for passing an unconstitutional law, and it is paying those who sued the state with your money.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office