Death notices

Weldon K. Weigle, 86, of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome died July 17, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Brendan Koehn, 20, of Buhl died Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Carl Hansen Nellis, 82, of Jerome died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

William LeRoy Blunt, 72, of Jerome died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a care center in Emmett. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Emery Earl Harman, 91, of Draper, Utah, and formerly of Twin Falls, died July 25, 2022, at Behive Homes of Draper. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Dale Norman Turner, 73, of the Jackson District of Cassia County and formerly of Declo died at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary “Drina” Wilson, 84, of Twin Falls died July 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Beverly June Mudd, 84, of Buhl died Monday, July 25, 2022, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Adonna R. Hobbs, 76, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.