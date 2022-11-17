 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Russell Wayne Newcomb, M.D., 87, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mike A. Owsley, 68, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Larry Robert Simonton, 78, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Philip F. Corson, 94, of Buhl died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

