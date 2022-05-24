Death notices

Elden Christensen, 86, of Shoshone died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Norman Owens, 83, of Twin Falls died May 21, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Hall, 69, of Richfield died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Kathy Kolman, 64, of Hagerman died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Delores Jones, 86, of Twin Falls died May 22, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living. Services are pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jeffrey L. Ohlensehlen, 68, of Jerome died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Wanda Fae Skelton, 75, of Twin Falls died May 20, 2022, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Carole Christmas Cox, 95, of Twin Falls died Saturday May 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Wilma June Wonderlich, 97, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 20, 2022 at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

