Death notices

Lorene Brannan, 91, a resident of King Hill, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Dorothy Burney, 89, died on April 12, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Diane A. Clemens, 71, of Buhl died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jeanne Molesworth, 82, of Twin Falls died April 12, 2022 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

