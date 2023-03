Gerald Mahlon Ostler, 88, of Jerome died Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Brent LeRoy Germann, 64, of Burley died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Harry Earl Rimel III, 80, of Bliss died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Stuart B. Friedman, 83, of Twin Falls died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Curtis Stimpson, 66, of Kimberly died Thursday, March 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Paul Jacobsen, 95, of Shoshone died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his winter home in Mexico. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Arlene R. Florence, 95, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.