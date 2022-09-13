Death notices

Jolene Fuell, 83, of Hagerman died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Debra Kay Ainsworth Blick, 52, of Buhl died Sept. 6, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Connie Kay Flinn, 71, of Twin Falls died Sept. 7, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Joseph Donald “Don” Everton, 91, of Twin Falls died Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

James “Mark” Marko Corak, 58, of Twin Falls died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Margaret Ann Nielsen Duff, 82, of Las Vegas and formerly of Paul, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Luis Hernandez Ruiz, 61, of Hazelton died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2022, at St Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.