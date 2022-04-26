Death notices

John Wesley Attebury, 92, of Buhl died April 22, 2022, at Applegate Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kenna Durfee, a 95-year-old resident of Brigham City, Utah, and formerly of Burley, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Brigham City. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Oma Hall, 100, of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Trenton Bruce Horst, 31, of Wendell died on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sammye June McKim, 79, of Hansen died April 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Deloris Moran, 89, of Twin Falls died on April 23, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Petra V. Pryor, 81, of Buhl died Friday, April 22, 2022, at a local hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Petra’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Beth Reed, 95, of Albion died Saturday, April 23, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Desireé Lea Rupert, a 41-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

