Death notices

Joan Rosean Asson, 69, of Eagle, Idaho, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Michael Davis, 65, of Filer died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Ellen “Jean” Smith, 79, of Filer died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at a Buhl care center. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Elna Chandler, 91, of Buhl died Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Charles Francis Clifton, 85, of Twin Falls died May 6, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.