Death notices

Vicky Luper, 56, of Buhl, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Kyle Matlock, 35, of Twin Falls, died on May 1, 2022. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
A Rupert woman died Saturday in a one vehicle crash in Cassia County.
JEROME — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at 300 West and 100 South, in Jerome…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
The fire crew confirmed four people had been inside, but one had gotten out of the burning home. Two remained trapped upstairs and one was trapped in the basement.
A man testified Wednesday that he watched two brothers kill Jose Lopez.
The vehicle that a missing Eastern Idaho teen was last seen driving in 2018 was located in the Snake River on Sunday, police said.
A former Idaho lawmaker has been convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying “I can’t do this.” The verdict was returned Friday. The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. He said the sex was consensual. At the time, von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, but he later resigned. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape. He was found not guilty of sexual penetration with a foreign object. Afterwards, prosecutors lauded the victim for her courage in coming forward.
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Twin Falls, Jerome, southeastern Elmore, eastern Owyhee, Gooding and southern Camas counties through 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boise announced.
Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing her two youngest children and her new husband’s previous wife. The prosecuting attorneys from Fremont and Madison counties made the announcement in court documents filed Monday, saying Lori Vallow Daybell will qualify for capital punishment if convicted because the slayings were exceptionally depraved and carried out for financial gain. Lori Vallow Daybell’s co-defendant and husband, Chad Daybell, is also facing a potential death penalty if convicted. The pair are charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Idaho Department of Transportation has added a new option to the slate of locations being considered for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon. It's taken some people by surprise.
