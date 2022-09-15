Death notices

Margaret G. Johnson, 81, of Corvallis, Oregon, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of McHenry Funeral Home, Corvallis.

Lynda Marie Brady of Twin Falls died at her home on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Dr. William “Bill” Claude Fitzhugh, 73, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Teresa Hailstone, 72, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Louise Katherine (Becker) Ervin, 84, of Gooding died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.