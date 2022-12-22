Death notices

Richard "Dick" Lyle Graves, 83, of Gooding died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Gabriel Dalton Jenks, 19, of Gooding died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Oregon. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Roland Gordon Allen, 84, of Burley died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.