Death notices

John H Delaney Jr., 66, of Heyburn died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. Memorial services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Douglas Maier, 67, of Twin Falls died April 20, 2022. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gregory Ellis Nicholson, 55, of Twin Falls died Tuesday April 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Sandra Wojcik, 67, of Hansen died April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.