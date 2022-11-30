 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Rex Whitaker Reed, 91, of Filer died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News