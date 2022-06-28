Death notices

Riley Lauffman, 19, of Twin Falls died June 24, 2022. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jan S. Browne, 67, of Twin Falls died June 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Donald Labrum, 73, of Twin Falls died June 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

John Richard Anderson, 79, of Elko, Nevada, died June 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Roberta M. Bridge, 94, of Twin Falls died June 26, 2022, at the Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Frank Rienstra, 92, of Shoshone died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Twilla Mae Orchard Hawks, 98, of Gooding died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at DeSano Place Assisted Living in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Michael Magnelli, 67, of Gooding died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Hal Leland Rogers, 91, of Wendell died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Rheta Dee Christensen, 87, of Oakley died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parke View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

