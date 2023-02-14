Richard Hill, 75, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Earl Kent “Tiny” Petterson, 77, of Burley died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Patricia Mary Voloshen, 82, of Dietrich died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Mary Ellen Williamson, 72, of Shoshone died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Charles A. Dana Jr., 91, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Vickie Kay Franklin, 66, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Maguic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Delainie Justice Glodowski, 29, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, by suicide after battling depression. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Claude “Tom” Hopkins, 83, of Twin Falls died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.