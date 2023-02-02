Rhonda Craig, 51, of Buhl died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Janet “Jan” Toolson, 88, of Twin Falls and formerly of Jerome died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

LaVina Rose LeMoyne, 95, of Hagerman died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Debra Coggins, 52, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.