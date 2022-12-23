 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Frances Marie Severson, 86, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Randall Reed Andersen, 68, of Burley died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of M…

Death notices

Brent Kobayashi, 60, of Rupert died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Death notices

Joann Jeffs Bulkley, 72, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care …

