Death notices

Peggy Jane Bloxham, 93, of Twin Falls, died May 25, 2022 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Delbert Glaesemann, 88, of Burley died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Duane Laird, 89, of Twin Falls died May 27, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Eileen W. Shaffer, 94, of Gooding died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Philip Johnson, 79, of Twin Falls died May 27, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Leo Brown, 62, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Merl Bronson, 97, of Twin Falls died May 30, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Michael Lee Esparza, 73, of Buhl died Friday, May 27, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tamzy Ella Sharp (Webb), 97, of Twin Falls died Monday, May 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho.

Mark Taylor, 75, of Twin Falls died May 30, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dorothy Small, 94, of Twin Falls died May 31, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Herman Sievers, 94, of Kimberly died May 31, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Douglas Grant Sr., 92, of Rupert died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Danika Green, 21, of Jerome died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Steaphanie M. Antill, 40, of Jerome died on May 8, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Gwendolyn Loretta Davis, 89, of Filer died Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Walter “Buster” Henage, 87, of Jerome died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Ashley Manor in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Connie Gale Schorzman, 79, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home in Rupert. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Services are pending under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert

Alfred Linch, 74, of Twin Falls died May 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Derek Molyneux, 40, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the care of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

