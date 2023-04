Charles Lewis Wilder, 46, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

James S. “Jimmy” Fox, 78, of Albany, Oregon, and formerly of Burley, died Thursday, March 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

June Bill, 87, of Rupert died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Pauline Cantrell, 89, of Buhl died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.