Jamie McCurie, 59, of Rupert died Monday, June 27, 2022, in Durango, Colorado. Funeral services will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
A woman was shot to death Thursday, city police said Friday evening.
Heyburn's police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.
OSHA fined Gem State Processing in Heyburn $28,714 for two violations after a fatal accident at the plant in January.
TWIN FALLS — Echoing a similar sight in many cities across the nation, a protest march was held Sunday in Twin Falls, as people demonstrate th…
Congratulations to these families!
Clif Bar & Co., a business with a Twin Falls bakery, has been bought by Mondelez International, according to a press release Monday.
Opinion: If you didn’t have doubts about former Congressman Raul Labrador’s capacity to serve as Idaho’s attorney general before the House Jan. 6 Committee convened its televised hearings, you should have a bunch of them now.
While Governor Brad Little welcomed the decision, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local Magic Valley women voiced concerns.
Idaho view: Mandate or not, wearing a mask is the right thing to do with COVID-19 on the rise in Idaho
Opinion: Just when we had gotten used to that feeling of not having a mask on our face, the debate over whether to mask in public has resurfaced with a resurgence of COVID-19.