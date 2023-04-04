Lucas "Bubby" Steven Dyer, 3, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Sidney "Sid" Curtis Phillips, 82, of Shoshone died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Patricia C. Butz, 88, of Albion died Monday, April 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.

Daryl Engelhardt, 95, of Twin Falls died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.