Billie Jo Ashby, 68, of Burley died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Death notices
TWIN FALLS — Police are asking the public for information on a shooting that injured a man early Sunday.
Inside a home along a quiet country road, two people are believed to have been killed early Sunday.
About two dozen books from Nampa School District libraries will be removed permanently from their collections.
At 160 Main, the Main Avenue Lofts will feature mixed commercial and residential rental spaces. The lofts building is 85 feet tall and will feature 44 residential rental units, 11,000 square feet of offices, and ground level restaurant or commercial space.
Chobani to cover expenses related to out of state healthcare costs including abortion and cancer treatment
"For Chobani, this is not a political stance or posturing – it’s a reaffirmation of our core belief that we will strive to do what’s best for the safety, health and well-being of our employees and their families," officials wrote in an email sent to employees Thursday morning.
Bridger was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. The public is invited to welcome him home tonight and to honor him Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in downtown Boise on Saturday morning for an abortion rights rally staged as advocates brace for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would lead to abortion being criminalized in Idaho.
TWIN FALLS — In honor of National Nurses Week, 10 south-central Idaho nurses received recognition for their lifesaving efforts at the Heart of…