Death notices

John Duane Everett, 71, of Twin Falls and previously of Stagecoach, Nevada, died June 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Manuel Anthony Torres Jr., 53, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho in Twin Falls.

Lisa M. Hilton, 74, of Mountain Home died June 2, 2022, at a Boise care center. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Moutain Home.

Lodasca Thompson, 95, of Twin Falls died June 14, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

