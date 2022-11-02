Death notices

David Neil Shaw, 86, of Twin Falls died Friday Oct. 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Betty Jo Stevenson, 88, of Twin Falls died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dwaine McLaws, 81, of Jerome died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Darrel Lee Lewis, 58, died Oct. 31, 2022, in Lava, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Keith Lierman, 82, of Jerome died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.