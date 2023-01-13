 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

Tammy L. Johnson, 55, of Filer died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Robert Wyatt, 79, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Catharina Baekie, 75, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Katherine May Walker, 73, of Declo died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Henry VanPatten, 95, of Jerome died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Heather Irene Wilson, 40, of Hollister died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

