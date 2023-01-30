 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Tracy N. Beutler, 62, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Rosalinda Sanchez, 84 of Twin Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Louis Quade, 94, of Buhl, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at DeSano Place Assisted Living in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service-Gooding Chapel.

Death notices

