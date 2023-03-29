Cheryl Lynn Adams, 74, of Shoshone died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Patricia Pearl Powers, 91, of Burley died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Eric Anderson, 54, of Twin Falls died March 28, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.