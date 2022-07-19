Death notices

Jacqueline “Jackie” Teresa Last, 94, of Jerome died July 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Myra Tvardy, 92, of Twin Falls died in Ogden, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

James Miller Sr., 79, of Twin Falls died July 16, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gilbert Lyman “Dick” Hodge Jr., 85, of Heyburn died Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Thomas “Tom” Oliver Meyer, 80, of Jerome died July 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Steven Michael Johnson, 71, of Burley died Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Stetson Lee Walls, 27, of Burley died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Susan Kay Van Zante, 68, of Twin Falls died July 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Dorothy Elizabeth Moody, 83, of Gooding died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Berth Julia Mejia Tarango Bravo, 88, of Hazelton died July 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.