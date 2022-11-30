Death notices

Sheryl “Sherrie” Ann Loe, 78, of Wendell died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Earline “Early” Mae Coates, 86, of Filer, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Russel “Dean” Riggs Sr., 81, formerly of Twin Falls died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise.

Dennis R. Studebaker, 78, of Buhl died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Glenalee Joyce Herting, 71, of Jerome died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Harold Sauer, 74, of Hagerman died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Anastasio “Pete” “Pedro” Fernandez Gonzalez, 76, of Gooding, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jack “Cooper” Benjamin Bates, 38, of Hagerman, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Doyle D. Hitt, 78, of Buhl died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Suzanne F. Root, 73, of Buhl, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.