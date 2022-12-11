Death notices

Fritz G. Rork, 85, of Twin Falls died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fritz G. Rork, 85, of Twin Falls died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Suspect said he shot man, then tried to burn body
Driver was flown to a local hospital.
Autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head
Oct. 23, 1995—Nov. 26, 2022
Geraldine Thaete, 57, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic…
Susan Kindle, 72, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Servic…
It's been 3 weeks since students were slain
Driver lost control of car and collided with another vehicle, police say
Getting lumped in with all levels of government might have led to lower results
May 11, 1937—Dec. 5, 2022
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.