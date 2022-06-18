 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Margaret L. Korb, 64, of Burley died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Jimmie Ray Taylor, 69, of Buhl died June 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Terry Lynn Kennerson, 66, of Gooding died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jeffrey Darrell Johnson, 81, of Hazelton, died June 16, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

