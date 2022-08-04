 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Death notices

  • 0

Grover G. Wilson, 89, of Twin Falls died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Patrick M. Callahan, 63, of Twin Falls died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Reuben L. Dutt, 83, of Filer died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Roberta Lee Riedesel, 85, of Twin Falls died Aug. 2, 2022, at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

Murtaugh man dies in ATV crash

PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unprecedented rain causes severe flooding in Pakistan’s largest city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News