Death notices

Lea Andreason, 67, of Twin Falls died June 2, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

John Koontz of Kimberly died June 3, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Tracy Leanna Rumfelt, 43, of Filer died May 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Melba Nadine Smith, 84, of Twin Falls died June 2, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

