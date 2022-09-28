Death notices

Colleen Adams, 86, of Kimberly died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Ashley Manor of Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Jean L. Buttars, 85, of Jerome died Sept. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Victor Aparicio Ceja, 35, of Shoshone died Sept. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Kenneth Lynn Johnson, 84, of Dietrich died Sept. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joseph Reeder, 43, of Murray, Utah, and formerly of Twin Falls, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Murray. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.