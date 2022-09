Death notices

Andrew Collin Stephens, 38, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Linda Houser Duncan died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Bellingham, Washington.

David George Eckblad, 85, of Albion died at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Elcidio “Al” Rocha, 79, of Jerome died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lois Roberts, 97, of Jerome died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Majorie Nadine McMaster, 91, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.