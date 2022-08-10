Death notices

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jerry A. Jones, 81, of Kimberly died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Marvin Schendel, 76, of Twin Falls died Monday, August 8, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Marjorie Annis, 91, of Twin Falls died Monday, August 8, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

