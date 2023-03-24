Robert Allen Wilson, 67, of Buhl died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Verma Dobson, 91, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Larry Chester Heil, 78, of Gooding and formerly of Roseworth died Thursday, March 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Margaret Lewis Jorgensen, 84, of Declo died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

George Walter Merkle Jr., 69, of Twin Falls died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ralph Ariel Hart, 89, of Burley died Friday, March 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Cecil "Pete" L. Hathaway, 93, of Pocatello and formerly of Gooding died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Quail Ridge Assisted Care in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Lukas Wesley Stewart, 27, of Buhl died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, of injuries sustained in an auto accident. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.