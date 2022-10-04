Death notices

Winilah L. “Win” Mobley, 87, of Jerome died Sept. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Carol Joan Lewin, 81, of Shoshone died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Cedarwood at Sandy Assisted Care in Sandy, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Jack Cornett of Wendell died Oct. 1, 2022, in a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Eunice S. Wellard, 100, of Bliss died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Ch

Verle “Butch” Brady, 77, of Rupert died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.