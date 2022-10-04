 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
DEATH NOTICES

Death notices

  • 0

Winilah L. “Win” Mobley, 87, of Jerome died Sept. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Carol Joan Lewin, 81, of Shoshone died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Cedarwood at Sandy Assisted Care in Sandy, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Jack Cornett of Wendell died Oct. 1, 2022, in a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Eunice S. Wellard, 100, of Bliss died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Ch

Verle “Butch” Brady, 77, of Rupert died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News