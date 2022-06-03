 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Barbara LaDawn Johnson, 76, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care of Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Judith “Judy” Reve’ Tortel, 86, of Jerome died June 1, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Mary Higgins Lawley, 91, formerly of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Death notices

