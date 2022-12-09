Death notices

Susan Kindle, 72, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Steven H. Wrigley, 49, of Burley died Dec. 7, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Karlee Michelle Bennett, 15, of Jerome died Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Kirk Louis Dushane, 88, of Gooding died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Edgar John Smith, 93, of Shoshone died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home in Shoshone. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Richard E. Van Wagoner, 63, of Otis, Oregon, and formerly of Twin Falls died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Leonard T. Regehr, 94, of Buhl died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Donald Ray Treadwell, 84, of Filer died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.